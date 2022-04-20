Thirteen people died in 2 separate road accidents in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 13 people were killed and 10 others injured in two separate road mishaps in Manikganj and Tangail districts, police said.

In Manikganj, seven people, including six members of a family, were killed when a bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Daulatpur's Mulakandi.

The deceased were identified as Harekrishna Baddokar, 60, Khushi Baddokar, 50,

Gobinda Baddokar, 30, Babita Baddokar, 26, Radhe Baddokar, 5, Ramprasad Baddokar, 30, auto-rickshaw driver Jamal Sheikh, 32.

Daulatpur Police Station officer-in-charge Rezaul Karim said the victims were going to Manikganj in auto-rickshaw. The accident occured when the bus hit their auto-rickshaw at 2:45 pm, killing seven people on the spot.

Police seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee.

In a separate incident, six people were killed and 10 others injured in a road crash on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Tangail's Mirzapur.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Sheba Classic Paribahan was parked beside the road when a speeding Dhaka-bound vegetables-laden truck struck the bus from behind, Mirzapur's Kurni, Gorai highway police station officer-in-charge Md Mozaffar Hossain said.

Both the accidents occurred on Friday.

—UNI