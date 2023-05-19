Third G20 Tourism Meeting To Be Organized From 22nd To 24th May At Srinagar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, will be held from 22nd to 24th May 2023 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This was informed by Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Shri Arvind Singh while addressing a press conference in New Delhi today.

Giving details, Sh Arvind Singh said that the stage is set for discussions and deliberations on finals deliverables and there are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.

Sh Arvind Singh further said that during this meeting, G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents and after negotiations with G20 Member Countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the fourth Tourism Working Group meeting and Ministerial meeting. Under India’s G20 Tourism Track, the Tourism Working Group is working on five inter-connected priority areas, which are Green Tourism; Digitalization; Skills ; MSMEs ; Destination These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieve the targets for 2030 SDGs.

Shri Arvind Singh said that a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' will be organized on 22nd and 23rd May 2023, focusing on strategies to promote film tourism. The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders. He also said that a draft 'National Strategy on Film Tourism' will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.

A panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers from G20 Member countries, Invited Countries will shed light on country-specific enablers and challenges in promoting destinations through films.

The Tourism Secretary also informed that along the sidelines of the main event, a national level side event will be organized along with FICCI which will focus on 'Promoting Incredible India through Film Tourism,' offering states and union territories an opportunity to share their policies and best practices that have facilitated the development of film tourism. Industry stakeholders will also provide suggestions on encouraging filmmakers to shoot in various locations across the country.

Shri Arvind Singh said that the Ministry of Tourism has also planned a side event along with CII on 'Ecotourism as a vehicle to achieve Sustainable Development Goal' which will explore effective strategies, best practices, and synergy between the public and private sectors to accelerate efforts towards sustainable development goals.

Noteworthy presentations will be given by experts and representatives from wildlife organizations, industry associations. Delegates will also have the opportunity to experience the local attractions.

During the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting, the delegates will also visit the Art and Craft Bazaar organized by the State Government showcasing local handicrafts, work of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation. The Delegates will also have ‘hands-on’ experience through DIY Activities at the Craft Bazaar.

The Ministry of Tourism is also promoting local products of Jammu and Kashmir by handing below souvenirs to Delegates from ODOP.

Paper Mache Box is the common themes that appear on Kashmiri paper mache products include flowers, box patterns

Saffron from Pampore - Srinagar, is referred to as the 'saffron capital of India'.

Kawa cups and Brass Spoon - It has been a part of Kashmir’s cuisine since ages.

Walnuts are from Anantnag, Shopian and Kupwara - Walnuts of Kashmir, are popular across India and even exported around the world.

This G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, welcomes the participation of delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organizations to collectively work towards advancing the tourism sector and achieving the UN sustainable development goals 2030.

The G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region.

A detailed presentation about the event was also made by Additional Secretary, Sh Rakesh Verma. OSD, Tourism Smt V. Vidyavathi was also present at the media briefing.