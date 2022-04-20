Varanasi: Third corona death in UP, curfew in parts of Varanasi

A 55-year-old resident of Varanasi died on April 3 at the Sir Sundar Lal hospital in BHU of ''lung infection. His report on Sunday night revealed that he was Coronavirus positive.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "Curfew has been clamped in Madanpura under the limits of Dashashwamedh police station, Bajardiha under Bhelupur, Gangapur and Lohta, both under Mirza Murad police station area. This has been done for proper screening of people of these localities, sanitization and other necessary exercises."

Corona positive patients have been found in these localities.

All 10 members in the deceased''s family have been quarantined and their samples have been sent for testing. The deceased was a resident of Gangapur locality.

Principal secretary health and family welfare Amit Mohan Prasad said, "This is now the third coronavirus related death in the state."

He further said, "The person was unwell since March 22 and took his symptoms lightly. He went to several private doctors before reaching the BHU hospital. The Corona infection turned fatal because of the presence of co-morbid conditions including hypertension and diabetes."

The district magistrate said, "The person was a shopkeeper in Gangapur locality in Rohaniya area. He received treatment at two private hospitals before reaching BHU. He had returned from Kolkata on March 15 and complained of cold and flu on March 27."

Sharma stated that the patient''s sample for coronavirus testing was taken twice. "The first report remained inconclusive. The infection was confirmed in the second report. Before the result of the second test could arrive, he passed away."

Talking about the source of Covid-19 infection in the patient, the district magistrate said, "All we know till now is that he had travelled to Kolkata and returned from there on March 15. Further investigations are underway."

The first two deaths related to Coronavirus had been reported from Meerut and Basti districts.

The person who died in Basti on March 30 was a 25-year-old youth who had not been keeping well on account of his renal ailment for the past few months. His Corona positive report came on April 1, two days after his death.

The second Corona death was reported from Meerut on April 1. The deceased was a 72-year-old man who had got the infection rom his son-in-law who had come from Maharashtra.

Sixteen other family members have tested positive for the deadly virus.

--IANS