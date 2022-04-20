Think Out of Box—Khushwant Singh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): School of communication studies Panjab University Chandigarh and Public Relations Council of India organised a webinar on "Getting Ready for Career in Communication".

The opening remarks were given by Ms Renuka Salwan, National Zonal Head, PRCI

She briefly informed about activities undertaken by PRCI. She added that Communication is the fire that fuels the workplace engine. In her career of 35 years, she felt that communication is one of the so called soft skills essential for career advancement.

Prof Sumedha Singh, Chairperson of School of Communication Studies gave welcome address. She added that the Covid times have ,in fact, enhanced career opportunities manifold times. She also stated that its time for entrepreneurship and youngsters should explore the same.

The introduction of speakers was done by Mr Charanjit Singh, Vice President, National executive, PRCI and MD,Core PR.He stressed that PR is the holistic approach to managing communication to impact lives of people.

Mr Khushwant Singh who was also the chief guest talked about how communication professionals can create their own content on various platforms of social media and sell it on their own without depending on others as Content is the King now and advised youngsters to think out of box.

Mr Deepak Dhiman, Editor Dainik Bhaskar Chandigarh, specifically said that print media is not dying because of the. Covid 19 situation and explained how Dainik Bhaskar expanded itself during this period of covid. He said that for building credibility ,content and timely delivery of news is critical. He shared that Content is the Deciding factor for making position in the market.

Mr Hardeep Chandpuri, eminent radio jockey talked about being a multi media communications professional and creating employment opportunities for oneself rather than depending on others for employment .He said that Broadcasting is coming in a big way and urged all to think beyond the job.

Dr Anu Dua Sehgal, Content Creator talked on the role of digital media and gave details of various avenues opening up on digital space.she talked about having awareness of the current affairs and create timely content on that to make it sell.

Mr Lalit Sharma, MD of Mantrin Advertising agency talked about the employment opportunities in the field of advertising and the need of the for people to be in tune with the latest happenings around the world to be successful in this field . He also stressed on how important it is to prepare for a job and be passionate for whatever you chose as career.

Vote of thanks was given by Prof Jayant Pethkar, School of Communication Studies Panjab University and Vice Chairman, PRCI Chandigarh