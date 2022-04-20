Things Not Going As Per Schedule: CJ On Ayodhya Case

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its dissatisfaction over the counsels not adhering to the agreed time frame to wrap up arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in a huff, while senior advocate Shekhar Naphade appearing for a Muslim party was arguing, "Things are not going as per our schedule! We are hard pressed for time."

The Chief Justice got up from the bench with 15 minutes to lunch. A Constitution bench comprising five judges and headed by the Chief Justice is conducting the hearing on the matter.

On Wednesday, the apex court had reiterated the need to complete arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute by October 18. The Chief Justice said the court cannot give a single extra day more to the parties to complete the arguments in the cross-appeals where they seek ownership over the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya.

The Chief Justice had accordingly chalked out the timeframe for the counsels of each party, and urged the parties to comply with it.

"It will be miraculous to take out a judgement in four weeks," said the Chief Justice on if arguments were completed by October 18. He retires on November 17.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice restated that the bench is already hard-pressed for time and parties attempting to breach the deadline "will be at their own peril."

Most arguments are expected to be concluded on October 4, and if possible, then five working days after Dusshera vacations can be reserved for the matter.

