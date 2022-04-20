Thick morning smog returns after short break; temperature rises by 1 degree

New Delhi: Thick smog returned to Delhi this morning after a day�s gap, making the already polluted air still more suffocating. The visibility was badly affected by the smog, slowing down the vehicular traffic. The weather office recorded 100 mt visibility at 0830 hrs at Safdarjung. All MCD schools have already been closed in view of the health hazard- the polluted air for children. The haze is likely to prevail throughout the day. The Centre had yesterday called a meeting of environment secretaries of all NMCR states to discuss the air pollution which has worsened due a number of factors like stubble burning, firecrackers on Diwali, stagnant wind etc. -UNI