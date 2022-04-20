Thick Layer Of Snow Covers Badrinath

Chamoli: Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is covered with a white sheet of snow as the region experienced heavy snowfall on Thursday. The Badrinath shrine and houses of locals were seen covered with a thick layer of snow.

According to the Indian Meterological Department, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall with isolated thunderstorm accompained with hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely over Western Himalayan region including Uttarakhand on Thursday. The portals of Badrinath Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be opened for pilgrims on April 30. The shrine, located in Uttarakhand, was closed for devotees in November last year due to the onset of winters

Last week, all places in the plains including Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh witnessed rainfall while snowfall was recorded at isolated places including Kedarnath and Badrinath. The state capital Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 16.3 degrees Celsius. —ANI