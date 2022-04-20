They might kill me but not the 130 million people of India: Mamata on Pegasus snooping

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In the wake of the breaking of the Pegasus snooping controversy West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she will be in the national capital during the last few days of this month and is set to meet the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “I will meet the PM as I have got his time. I also plan to visit the President and a few other important leaders, if time permits.”

Linking the raids on a media house on Thursday to the Pegasus incident she said, “I condemn the raids on the media house. They are punished for reporting freely on the COVID bodies being buried in the Uttar Pradesh river bed and also reporting The Pegasus incident. Without naming anyone in particular, she said, “He is trying to muzzle our voices. The phone cannot be used as it is always under surveillance. We cannot live like this. Our voices cannot be subdued. Pegasus is a bigger scandal than Watergate (in the USA). It is more dangerous than 1971’s Emergency. This is a super Emergency. The media is under threat, the judiciary is being controlled and political party leaders are not allowed to speak out. All the impartial institutions have been politicized. (Central) agencies have been destroyed. Ministers, government employees are also not trusted by the regime. I have also come to know that even phones of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) members are also being tapped. By tapping one phone, they can get access to many other phones. If Prashant Kishor’s phone is wired, through him they can also clone my phone when I speak to him. Likewise, Abhishek’s (Banerjee) phone too.”

She showed her mobile phone, which has been taped on the back as a symbolic gesture of her protest against the central government snooping.

The West Bengal chief minister also criticised the Centre for crying hoarse on post-poll violence in West Bengal. She again emphasized that it is all a false narrative created against her to defame her government. “Nothing happened here. Some sporadic incidents happened but that too before I took over as CM. Wherever the BJP has won, they have killed our men. BJP is the most violent party,” she blamed. She even blamed that one of the members of NHRC, who visited Bengal to probe post-poll violence, used to be a BJP student unit member and the reports all dictated by the Centre.

She wanted the government at the Centre to come clean on Pegasus. “This is autocracy, not democracy. We know that no private body can purchase this Israeli software other than governments. The government purchased this as NSO from Israel. We want India to be safe. Our fundamental rights should be held up,” she added.

As a beholder of democratic rights, she had the parting words: “They might kill me but not the 130 million people of my country.”

Strong words indeed.

The Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has declared August 16 as Khela Diwas. The slogan, ‘khela hobe’, which was coined by her during campaigning of the assembly elections, has now been formally included in the state’s important dates.

Mamata also explained the rationale behind commemorating the date, August 16. This, she said, was the date when many lives were lost during a football match. She was referring to August 16, 1980 when 16 fans died due to stampede and riot inside the Eden gardens during a Derby match. She said, “We chose this day as many of the spectators were injured and died during a match. This day has faded from people’s minds. Through Khela Diwas we will pay our homage to all those who died on the day.”

She plans to distribute lakh footballs to the various clubs in the city and villages. For her games are important to safeguard Bengal’s culture and heritage. “Games are important in all walks of life. Through it we should develop a sporting spirit,” she said. Taking potshots at the opposition, she said, “People who distort its meaning, they do not understand the real meaning of sports. The slogan ‘khela hobe’ was first coined in Bengal and we will be happy if tomorrow India adopts it in their lives.”

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had tweeted: “Interesting @MamataOfficial has declared August 16 as “Khela hobe divas”. It is the day the Muslim League launched its Direct Action Day & began the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946. In today’s West Bengal, “Khela Hobe” has come to symbolise a wave of terror attacks on opponents.”