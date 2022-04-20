These girls overcame physical challenges and passed exams

Bareilly (UP): Safia Javed (16) and Sonam (17) are winning laurels for having overcome physical challenges and adversities to score high percentages in the UP Board examinations, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Safia, who has been suffering from severe lung disease for the past five years, appeared for the class 10 examinations with an oxygen cylinder strapped to her body.

She has secured 69 per cent marks.

Safia, the eldest among three siblings, has weak lungs and requires regular oxygen support. She has been bed-ridden for several months.

Safia''s father, Sarvar Javed, who works with a private firm in Noida, took leave from work to be with his daughter during her exams.

"My daughter''s medical condition started after a gall bladder surgery. She was diagnosed with tuberculosis. She underwent treatment at a private facility and showed signs of improvement but later we came to know that she was suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis. Her lungs were often filled with water and she had to undergo preventive treatment. She is being treated at a district hospital and doctors have asked to keep her on regular oxygen support," Sarvar said.

"I am proud of my daughter. She studied during her illness and was determined to take the examinations," he said.

Meanwhile, Sonam, who passed class 12 examinations by securing 78 per cent marks, is merely three feet tall.

Sonam had a brain tumour that was removed eight years ago in 2012. Her height was affected due to the disease. She is still under treatment and suffers from severe bouts of headaches and unconsciousness.

Sonam said, "Unlike other students, I cannot study for long. If I study for long hours or take pressure of studies, it causes headaches. I am still under treatment for pain. It was difficult to study for the board exams but I made it."

She wants to pursue medicine and become a doctor one day.

