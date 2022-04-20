These are the 15 most polluted cities in the world

If you had to guess the most polluted city in the world, the chances are you might say Beijing. But while pollution is a massive social and environmental issue for China, no Chinese cities are among the world's absolute worst for air quality. Delhi is in fact twice as polluted as the Chinese capital, and among 10 Indian cities in the 'top' 15, according to a report from the World Health Organisation, and illustrated below by Statista.

Pollution in Delhi is so bad that it's six times above the recommended WHO maximum.

HT World Economic Forum ��The Independent