Thermal Screening Being Conducted On People For Entering Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities in Uttarakhand are conducting thermal screening of the people who are entering into the state.

Shweta Choubey, Dehradun SP, further told ANI that people are also signing a bond if they have been asked to remain into home quarantine.

"Thermal screening is being done on all the people coming to Uttarakhand from other states. Moreover, all the necessary information is being taken from them. A bond is also being filled by those who have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days," she said.

According to Health Ministry, so far 67 people have been found positive for the lethal infection in the state, out of which 46 have been cured and one has died. —ANI