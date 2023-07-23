There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till N Biren Singh remains CM: Cong

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action and not "deflect, distort, and defame to cover up" the "collapse of the so-called double engine governance" in the northeastern state of Manipur, claiming that as long as N Biren Singh remains the chief minister, peace talks will not progress.

The opposition party has been criticising the police for not filing a FIR after an 18-year-old lady who had been abducted, attacked, and gang-raped on May 15 in Manipur's Imphal East district reportedly went to them on July 21.

Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The law and order in the state has disintegrated with each passing day as the truth of the horror of Manipur continues to come out. Raging mobs, vigilantes with weapons, and insurgent cells are wreaking havoc. Women and their families have endured unspeakable horrors. He claimed that the government was not only aware of the violence but was actually encouraging it.—Inputs from Agencies