There will be only one IM Vijayan: Sahal Abdul Samad

New Delhi: Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad has heaped praise on IM Vijayan, stating that the legendary India footballer is one of a kind.

During a recent show on AIFF TV, Sahal expressed his awe at Vijayan, who is regarded as one of the role models for young footballers coming out of the 'God's own Country'.

"There will be only one IM Vijayan. There's absolutely none like him," Sahal stated.

The 23-year-old went on to express his regret that he was never able to share a dressing room with the man who was often fondly referred to as the 'Black Buck' by fans for his propensity to dribble past opposition defenders.

"It is unfortunate that I could not play with him or share a dressing room with him," said Sahal.

"All of us youngsters from Kerala look up to him. Everyone in Kerala who loves football, loves IM Vijayan," he added.

Sahal, who himself is known to have tinkle-toes on the pitch, stated that he was left amazed when he saw Vijayan play in local exhibition matches.

"I couldn't see him during his playing days, but even now whenever he plays local exhibition matches, you can see that he's still got it - the magical feet," he stated.

--IANS