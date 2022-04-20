There Will Be No Discrimination On Basis Of Caste And Religion: Yogi

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured public today that there will not be any discrimination on basis of caste and religion in state. In his first visit after becoming Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath inspected 'wheat purchase centre' at Kharkhauda village and visited Dalit area and after that inspected Meerut Medical College. Addressing a public gathering here at Bhaisali ground, CM Adityanath said that now there will not be any discrimination on the basis religion and caste. British forced us to fight in the name of religion but now we have to think above religion and caste for development. Mr Yogi said there will be rule of law in Uttar Pradesh from now at any condition. Nobody will be allowed to take law in his hand in any circumstances. Police and administration will act immediately on complaints against criminals. UP CM said that anti-Romeo squad was instructed to work strictly. Now girls will not be troubled wile going to school, he said. Law and order situation of every district will be reviewed by concern ministers. Mr Yogi said that payments of Rs 6200 crore dues of farmers have been done. Now farmers have option to sell their wheat crop at 'wheat purchase centres' for good rates. For first time potatoes will also be purchased by governments from farmers. He said that now payments will be made to farmers within 48 hours. UP CM said that Prime Minister is working hard for betterment of country and everyone should contribute him in his efforts. Talking about Swachh Bharat movement, he said that for this everyone's contribution is must. He said that Modi is ideal leader for whole world. UNI