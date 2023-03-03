There Was Identity Crisis Among Youth Of UP Before 2017: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Opposition Samajwadi Party, saying before 2017, the youth of the state were suffering from an "identity crisis" and criminals were running a "parallel government". He also told the state legislative council that the speed with which Uttar Pradesh has moved forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled "new confidence" in the people.

"Before 2017, there was an identity crisis among the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Farmers were committing suicide, poor people were facing starvation, there were deaths due to starvation and women were not safe," Adityanath said in his address to the council on provisions of the budget, which was present in the state assembly on last month. "Those involved in organised crime were running a parallel government. Be it land, mining or forest all types of mafia were flourishing," he said.

The situation has changed in the past six years, Adityanath said, adding, "Now they (the youth) can say with pride that they belong to Uttar Pradesh and have been educated here."

"Team UP has made this change possible," he said and also highlighted the Global Investment Summit and other events held in Lucknow.

The solution to any problem depends on who is one's adviser, the chief minister said and added that "Duryodhan's adviser was Shakuni and Arjun's was Lord Krishna".

"The results are before everyone. If you keep Shakuni, you will face destruction. If the opposition understands this, then may be some sense will come to them," he said.

Continuing his attack on the SP, he said, "Earlier there was sales tax and VAT (value added tax) in the state. From this, the state used to get a total of Rs 49,000 crore to Rs 51,000 crore. This amount is going to increase to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in this financial year."

"Where earlier the state used to get a total of Rs 12,000 crore as excise tax, it is going to increase to Rs 45,000 crore today. Where did this money go? It (money) was stolen. With this money, people used to build hotels in England and bought island in Australia," the chief minister said.

Referring to the budget presented by his government, Adityanath said, "The whole country and the world is watching the changed environment of Uttar Pradesh in the last six years."

"The speed with which a changed Uttar Pradesh has moved forward today under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is instilling a new confidence in the general public," he said. Adityanath said the 2016-17 budget was Rs 3.40 lakh crore and after six years, when "we presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the House (legislative assembly), it is more than twice. This explains the expansion of the economy of Uttar Pradesh".

He said earlier "hollow dreams" were shown in the name of investors' summits. "Today investment proposals worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore have been received in the state. Those proposals are not only limited to the National Capital Region (NCR) but also for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Central Uttar Pradesh. For this 'Team UP' continuously worked for six years," he said. The chief minister said at present, the state has better law and order, better road, air, rail and internet connectivity.

Work has also been done to increase the working capacity of the labour force of Uttar Pradesh. Now the state not only has scale but also skill, Adityanath said, adding that "land bank of 64,000 hectare has been prepared to free it from the land mafia".

He said ministers and officials of the government travelled to 16 countries for the Global Investors Summit. "For the first time, the team from Uttar Pradesh went abroad for this. Today there is no district left in the state where there is no proposal for investment. This is the biggest success of the investors summit," the chief minister said.

Pakistan, which was a part of India before 1947, is facing a shortage of food today, but India is demonstrating its capability of global leadership under Prime Minister Modi, Adityanath said.

"Every Indian should feel proud about this and this (state) budget seems to represent how Uttar Pradesh in its role can contribute to strengthening India's economy," he said.

The chief minister said, "The theme of the budget that came in the House is that we will become a state with a USD 1 trillion economy. If Prime Minister Modi has taken a pledge to make India's economy USD 5 trillion, then it is our responsibility to contribute according to our population."

"In this spirit, this budget, which further strengthens the foundation of Uttar Pradesh, has been dedicated to the public," the chief minister of the most populous state of India said.

