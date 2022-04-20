There was ''no offer on the table'' from Ferrari, says Vettel

Spielberg: Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed there was no offer on the table with respect to a new Ferrari deal but accepted he was left a bit surprised when he was made aware about the team''s decision.

Vettel has so far won 14 races for Ferrari but failed to add to the four titles he won with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. It was earlier announced by both Vettel and Ferrari that their association with come to an end after the current campaign.

"There was no sticking point," Vettel was quoted as saying by Formula1.com. "It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call from Mattia (Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal) when he told me that there was no further intention for the team to continue.

"We never got into any discussions  there was never an offer on the table and therefore there was no sticking point," he added.

Vettel, who is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated Austrian GP, also revealed he hasn''t held discussions with other teams over a possible move next season.

"At the moment I''m not really having any. Looking forward, obviously I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future. I think I have a very competitive nature, I have achieved a lot in the sport," Vettel said.

"I''m motivated and willing to achieve more. To do so I need the right package and the right people around me, so that''s what I''m looking out for at the moment.

"If the right opportunity should arise then it is quite clear (what I will do). If that''s not the case then I''ll probably have to look out for something else," he added.

--IANS