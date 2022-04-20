There Should Not Be Much Restriction On Creativity: Anushka

Mumbai: With the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) acting tough on several filmmakers over their content, actress Anushka Sharma feels there should not be restrictions on creativity. "I think there should be certification and not censorship and this is how the situation can get resolved. People are intelligent enough when they are called adults as they know what is right and wrong. Let's not think that they (adults) are foolish... They are not children," Anushka said in an interview here. "Creativity is all about thoughts. If you tell someone don't think this way or that way, then you will not be able to create something great, you have to give liberty. Everyone is working within means no one is abusing just like that," she added. The 28-year-old actress too had a tough time in clearing her debut home production film "NH 10" with the CBFC. "In case of 'NH 10' in Haryana every third word is a 'gaali' (abusive word or expletive) and we showed reality that is how they talk. And what was shown was within reasonable restriction. But 87 cuts on a film and it just passes with one cut..it shows it (CBFC) should change," Anushka said referring to the Udta Punjab row. The CBFC granted an adult certificate to "NH-10" after effecting nine cuts in all. "Ours was not such a bad case. My brother saw "Udta Punjab" he said then for us (referring to NH-10) everything should have got passed," Anushka said. "It was silly with the cuts that we were asked to do like reduce the hair pulling by 20 percent. We couldn't understand how can we do this. We had to push the release by a week and it was not cool, we did not let the film get diluted," she added.