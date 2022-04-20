There Should Be Fear Of Uniform In Criminals, Trust On Policemen: Yogi

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to form teams at the district level so that criminals have of fear of the law before committing a crime and it will increase the trust of people.

While reviewing the law and order situation in Saharanpur division, the Chief Minister gave this direction to the district administration of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamali here on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that the administration should develop a system to send those officers, who are not willing to work, home. The state does not need officials who are corrupt or are just doing formality. In addition to this, the Chief Minister gave instructions to the Police Superintendents of the districts to listen to problems of the public every morning between 9 am to 11 AM. Officers should conduct surprise visits in their area and take action against the guilty and criminals, only then the trust of the public can be won, he said

CM Yogi Adityanath directed the police officers of the districts to identify sensitive areas and increase police patrols. At the same time, he said, identify the anti social elements at the police station level and take action against them and take them to trial for punishment as soon as possible. In order to prevent crimes against women, the Chief Minister instructed the district administration to constitute the anti-Romeo Squad as soon as possible, saying that on July 1, the Anti-Romeo Squad should be formed before the colleges and schools open.

Talking about the protection of women in the state, CM Yogi instructed the women police personnel to make women and girls aware about their safety and security in schools and colleges. Creating awareness about such crimes through pamphlets can also lead to reduction of crime against women, he said. Directing the officials to take immediate actions against the land mafia, CM asked them to seize the illegal properties of these and take stern actions against them.

CM Yogi also instructed the officials to take strict actions against illegal slaughterhouses. CM said, "Illegal slaughtering of the cattle is a serious issue which sometimes turns into a big riot. The people may not take care of their cattle but they get offended when someone hurts them. Hence, to respect the feelings of people, shut the illegal slaughter houses."

The Chief Minister directed the police administration to take concrete steps in preventing the sale of toxic liquor and substance abuse, and said that nobody should be killed under the guise of profiteering. After Punjab, in western Uttar Pradesh there may be danger of drugs. The administration has to be alert to fight against this danger and protect the youth from coming into its grip. The Chief Minister will stay in Saharanpur tonight and move to Moradabad tomorrow for the review meeting of Moradabad division. UNI