There May Be More Such 'Janata Curfews': Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked people to be prepared for more Janata Curfews in the coming days.

In statement issued from Gorakhpur on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that social distancing was the only way to check the spread of the coronavirus.

He urged the people to fight collectively against the pandemic, but underlined the fact that there was no need to panic. The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh had reported 27 patients who were COVID-19 positive and 11 of them had completely recovered. He appreciated the efforts of all those who were involved in checking the spread of the virus and asked the common man to be a part of this massive exercise. He further assured that there were sufficient resources and people need not resort to panic buying and hoarding. Yogi Adityanath also warned traders not to take advantage of the situation by selling goods at a premium. --IANS