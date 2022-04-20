There is too much intolerance: Gauhar Khan

Kolkata : Actress Gauahar Khan says she feels that the country is going backwards and there is too much intolerance.







"I wonder if as a country India is moving backward in the name of moving forward. There is too much of intolerance. People in politics should calm down," Gauhar told PTI when asked about moral policing in India.





The "Begum Jaan" actress says there should be stricter laws to prevent crime against women. "If the government can't make stricter laws, crime against women won't stop. Yes, certain things have changed in the past 70 years. Women are more vocal now.





"If I talk about myself, I can make choices that I want. But if you consider the overall scenario, mindset of certain sets of people need to change," she says.





PTI



