There Is Opposition Unity In Parliament On Issues: TMC MP Derek O’Brien

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the suspension of two party MPs from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the winter session of parliament on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protested in front of the Gandhi Statue inside the parliament on Tuesday.

MP Derek O'Brien tweeted: “Starting tomorrow 1 Dec, from 10 am to 6 pm Mon-Fri- the 12 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha will sit in dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue #Parliament”

Trinamool Congress MP from the upper house of parliament Derek O’Brien, along with the two suspended MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri addressed the press on the suspensions on Tuesday.

MP Derek O’Brien said, “Today, we got a chance to speak in parliament for one minute. We want to ask questions in the parliament and to discuss the bills - just like during the Monsoon Session. But, the government did not want to discuss the Pegasus issue, just like they did not allow any discussion during the passage of the farm bills. This government does not want the parliament to run properly.”

O’Brien alleged that on Day 1 of the winter session, the Prime Minister made a hollow promise by saying that they want discussion in the parliament which is not true. “The government should not have suspended 12 opposition MPs, instead, they should have suspended 90 BJP MPs who insisted on passing the bills without discussion. They hurt national security and only try to fulfil their agenda,” said O’Brien.

He added that the opposition MPs were forced to protest and the treasury benches are responsible for the disruption because they are running the parliament unconstitutionally. “In the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha, 60-70% of the bills were scrutinized by a parliamentary committee. It is down to 10% now. Four out of 10 bills passed are through ordinance now. In the Rajya Sabha, 12 bills have been passed after 13 minutes of discussion. In the Lok Sabha, 10 bills passed after 15 minutes of discussion. The government wants the opposition to boycott parliament. They are accountable to the parliament and to the people,” said the TMC MP.

The MP said that parliamentary democracy should be strengthened at any cost. The opposition demands discussion on Covid-19, on BSF jurisdiction, on Farmers' protest, the ordinance on increased tenure of the ED/CBI chief and other issues. We need to stop the fascist Bharatiya Janata Party government and stop them from implementing the Gujarat model, said O’Brien. On why the TMC did not sign the joint statement by the opposition, O’Brien said, “We want the opposition unity but that does not mean we need to put a rubber stamp on it. The opposition is united in parliament when it comes to issues. These issues are muzzling the voice of the opposition, discussion on Pegasus snooping, discussion on farm bills etc,” said O’Brien.