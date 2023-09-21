There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

New Delhi: On Thursday, India said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations that it was responsible for the death of a Khalistani separatist in Canada were "politically motivated" and tinged with bias.

The Canadian government has denied giving India any concrete details about the Hardeep Singh Nijjar issue.

The murder of Nijjar has sparked a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. After Trudeau suggested "potential" Indian agent participation in the death of the separatist leader, a fight broke out between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference that India has informed its leading allies of its position on the diplomatic issue with Canada.

In addition, he mentioned that due to security concerns, the Indian embassy and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to issue visas.—Inputs from Agencies