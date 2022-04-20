There is constant learning and unlearning for actors: Manisha Koirala

Mumbai: With time and the kind of roles that she is being offered now, actor Manisha Koirala believes she has changed from being spontaneous to methodical in her approach towards acting.

The actor, one of the most popular faces in the 1990s and 2000s films such as "Bombay", "Khamoshi", "Dil Se", says she is enjoying doing something new with the characters is playing today.

"The roles that I used to do earlier didn't require me to have specific skills or way of doing the role. Today, the roles that I am doing require me to do that so I want to put in that extra hour, extra effort.

"I feel when you are challenged, you push your boundaries and you try to excel in that direction. I love this whole thing of becoming a method actor from spontaneous actor. And if I can bring in the spontaneity and method together that will be great. I love harnessing my skills, I love pushing boundaries," Manisha told PTI in an interview here.

Due to changing styles of storytelling, the 49-year-old actor believes artistes should always be open to any kind of challenge that is thrown at them.

"There is a constant learning and unlearning that happens if you want to grow as an actor," she said.

Having changed her process and style of acting, Manisha said, she feels happy when people appreciate the efforts an actor puts in building a character.

"If people appreciate your work, it is a pat on your back. If I get appreciated, I feel happy and grateful. As artistes, be it a writer or director or painter or actor, our work depends on whether it has moved the audience or not, when it happens, you feel thrilled."

The actor's role in 2018 Netflix anthology "Lust Stories" was critically lauded and now she stars in another film from the streamer, "Maska". She is reuniting with director Dibakar Banerjee for another Netflix project, "Freedom".

"I am a hungry actor and I am constantly trying to become better. At some point, I am happy I am getting opportunities to do something that is helping me grow," she added.

She said the jump from films to streaming wasn't a planned move.

"I have never been a planning kind of person. From the 80 to 90 films that I have acted in, there are about 10 to 15, where I have worked with good directors where I have been given good roles but that is not always possible. Whatever came to me, I tried my best," she said.

Asked about equal opportunities for women, the actor said the film industry has always been a male-dominated space as the heroes tend to bring in the money.

"If you have a big hero, people are willing to put in money, this is a fact. When we talk about equality, I feel we have a long way to go, we haven't arrived yet. But the momentum has started."

There are more women working in different departments of filmmaking, which was not the case in the past, she said.

"So times are changing slowly. Women are taking centre stage. But to think we have arrived is also delusional. We have a long way to go. We have to strive to get equal standing and respect," she said.

