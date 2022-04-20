There Cannot Be A Bigger 'Kasab' Than Amit Shah: Mayawati

Ambedkarnagar (UP): Mayawati today hit back strongly for Amit Shah's 'KASAB' acronym for Congress, SP and BSP, describing the BJP chief as a "terrorist" and saying there "cannot be a bigger Kasab" than him.

"Aaj apney desh mein Amit Shah se bada yehan koi aur bhi Kasab nahin ho sakta hai, arthaat aatanki nahi ho sakta hai (There cannot be a bigger Kasab, meaning a terrorist, than Amit Shah in our country now)," she said.

Addressing an election meeting here, Mayawati said such talks reflected bad mindset of the BJP leader.Shah had yesterday clubbed the BSP along with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to come up with the acronym 'KASAB' to refer to the Pakistani terrorist who was arrested during the 26/11 Mumbai attack. The BJP chief had said the name of the 26/11 terrorist, when deconstructed, meant Congress, Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). "Until Uttar Pradesh gets rid of KA-SA-B, there will be no development in the state. 'Ka' (in Hindi) is for Congress, 'Sa' for Samajwadi Party and 'Ba' for BSP," Shah had said in Chauri Chaura, a historic town in Uttar Pradesh. Kasab, the only terrorist caught after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by Pakistani attackers, was hanged in 2012. "Until Kasab is laid to rest, development and prosperity will continue to elude UP," Shah had said. Mayawati earlier took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he used another acronym to describe the three parties. "SCAM is Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati," he had said at his first rally in Uttar Pradesh.

This week, Modi had described the BSP as "Behenji Sampatti (property) Party". In her riposte, Mayawati called the BJP "Bharatiya Jumla (rhetoric) Party" and used PM Modi's initials to call him "Mr Negative Dalit Man."