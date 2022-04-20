There Can Be Understanding With SP For 2022 UP Polls: Shivpal Yadav

Firozabad: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has hinted of an "understanding" between his party and the Samajwadi Party, headed by his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav, for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

In 2018, Shivpal had parted ways with the Samajwadi Party, founded by his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav, after 26 years of association, falling out with its president Akhilesh and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav.

During his visit to Firozabad to meet former SP legislator Azim Bhai at the district jail on Friday, Shivpal Yadav said there was no dispute within the family.

"There can be an understanding with the Samajwadi Party about seats for the 2022 state polls. The election symbol will however be ours which is a ''key''," he told reporters. Shivpal Yadav was the PWD and Irrigation Minister in the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh. PTI