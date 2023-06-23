There can be 'no ifs or buts' in dealing with terrorism, says PM Modi in US Congress address

Washington: When asking for action against state sponsors of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly attacked Pakistan by saying that there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with the scourge of terrorism.

More than twenty years after 9/11 and more than a decade after the 26/11 assaults in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi said radicalism and terrorism still remain a significant risk for the whole globe in his address to the joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday.

"These philosophies keep rebranding themselves, but their goals remain the same. There can be no ifs or buts when it comes to combating terrorism, which is an enemy of humanity. Modi declared in his hour-long English speech that "we must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror."—Inputs from Agencies