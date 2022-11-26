There are 38 Sabarimala pilgrimage trains from Telugu states

Hyderabad (The Hawk): In December and January, the South Central Railway (SCR) would operate 38 Sabarimala special trains to accommodate the influx of devotees.

These trains will operate between multiple destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Kollam and Kottayam in Kerala.

Special Hyderabad-Kollam trains will operate every Monday on December 5, 12, 19, and 26 and January 2,9 and 16 according to SCR. The special trains between Kollam and Hyderabad will operate on December 6, 13, 20, and 27 and January 3, 10, and 17 of each month on Tuesdays.

Hyderabad-Kollam-Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions.

The special Narsapur-Kottayam train will run every Friday on December 2, 9, 16, 30, and January 6 and 13. In the other direction, the special train will operate on December 3, 10, 17, and 31 and January 7 and 14 respectively (Saturdays).

Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.

Special trains will operate between Secunderabad and Kottayam on December 4, 11, 18, and 25 and on January 1 and 8. (Sundays). Special trains between Kottayam and Secunderabad are scheduled on December 5, 12, 19, and 26 and January 2 and 9. (Monday).

Secunderabad-Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions.

The coaches on these trains will be 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class.

