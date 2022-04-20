There's trend to bulldoze democracy and muzzle people's voice: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Claiming that democracy and fundamental rights of the people are getting constantly bulldozed nowadays, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her government is committed to uphold human rights of the people.

"Today is Human Rights Day. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to uphold the human rights," Banerjee tweeted.

She said that the state government had set up as many as 19 human rights courts in the last nine and a half years in Bengal.



"It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal Human Rights Commission was set up in 1995," the CM said while wishing everyone on the International Human Rights Day. (IANS)



