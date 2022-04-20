There's Complete 'Jungle Raj' In BJP-Ruled States: Mayawati

Lucknow: Declaring that there was a complete "jungle raj" in BJP-ruled states, BSP chief Mayawati today said there should be no cover-up of the incidents of alleged sexual exploitation reported from shelter homes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town and Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

At least 24 girls were rescued from a shelter home in Deoria yesterday after allegations of sexual exploitation came to light. Around 18 girls are still missing, officials said today. The incident comes in the backdrop of the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which led to a public outcry.

"The allegation of sexual exploitation of the inmates in a shelter in Deoria (similar to Bihar) proves the rampant anarchy in the BJP governments, and the feeling of rising insecurity and pathetic conditions is a matter of shame and worry for the entire country," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

Calling for strict action in both the cases, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said there should be no "lipa poti" (attempt to cover up the incident).

"There is complete 'jungle raj' in the BJP-ruled states, and like law and order, women security and respect is not a priority. It is the last subject of concern for them," Mayawati said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government should (have) had immediately learnt a lesson from the unfortunate incident, which took place in Bihar, and come in alert mode, but the government continued to remain in slumber," she added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the immediate removal of Deoria District Magistrate Sujit Kumar. He has sent a high-level probe team to the district for on-spot inquiry and asked the probe team to prepare a report by tonight, UP Women and Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said here. PTI