Thematic Park Depicting Plant Species Associated With Lord Ram Developed In Uttarakhand

Haldwani: A thematic garden inspired by Lord Ram's 14-year exile has been developed in Haldwani. The garden, containing 60-65 species of plants including shrubs, trees, and herbs which he encountered while travelling on his exile term, has been developed in Haldwani as part of a biodiversity park in an area of 1 acre.

Named as Ramayana Vatika, The garden was developed by the Forest Research Centre in Haldwani.

Speaking to ANI, Forest Officer Madan Singh said," Lord Ram crossed different types of forests in the Indian subcontinent while in exile, from Chitrkoot (tropical deciduous forest) to Dronagiri (alpine forest). During this time, he encountered innumerable plant species with various medicinal properties and usages. These species are found today as well."

In fact, a section of the Ramayana titled as 'Aranya-Kand', elaborates the 14-year exile of Lord Ram in the subcontinent.

"While Valmiki has described around 139 species in the epic, we have managed to plant 60-65 of those plant species, which Lord Ram would have encountered while crossing each of the six main types of forests," Singh said.

He said that there were approximately four to five specimens of each species which have been planted in the park. Some of these species include neem, mango and nagkesar.

Upon being asked when the park, that was inaugurated on July 15, would open for the general public, Singh said that for the time being access was restricted only to forest officers and others who were directly associated with the development of the park.

"Once the lockdown is lifted and restrictions are eased, we will first open the park to school children. Then we will make it accessible for scholars and researchers before eventually letting the general public in," he concluded. —ANI