Theft In UP Minority Welfare Dept, Files Of Controversial Land Deals Stolen

Lucknow: An FIR was registered at the Hazratganj police station on Thursday over theft of certain files from the office of the minority welfare department situated in Bapu Bhawan here.

The officials claimed that files related to controversial land deals and corruption cases were stolen. Ironically, the office of minority department is located in the high security zone of the state capital.

The incident comes in the wake of state Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza ordering a probe into the illegal land deal of the Waqf properties for which even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe.

Reacting over the theft, Mr Raza said the government will not spare those involved in corruption even if files are not recovered.

He said that a FIR has been registered against the theft and a SIT will probe matter. Moreover, the minister said that CBI probe will probe the controversial land deals of the Waqf properties. The minster said that due unseen circumstances, the election for the Shia and Sunni Central Waqf Boards could be delayed. The term of the chairman of the Sunni Central Waqf Board will expire on March 31and that of the chairman of the Shia Central waqf Board, a month later. UNI