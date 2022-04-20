The Waste Produced In Town Is A Threat To The Lake

Nainital: According to the report of IIT, 37.64 metric tonnes of waste are being produced daily in the city. 33 percent of this contributed to by permanently presiding population, 26 percent by the hotels & restaurants, 25 percent by tourists coming along with relatives and friends, 7 percent due to cleaning of roads and other three percent are producing waste garbage. Due to nonexistence of proper waste management system, most of the garbage reaches the lake. Encroachment unplanned construction is only adding the poor state of health of the lake. The Himalayan water reserves too are being destroyed by garbage and waste. Experts from the IIT have suggested to implement proper waste management system soon.