The Village Is In The Lap Of The Glare Of The Market

Dehradun (The Hawk): The increasing population load, the plethora of amenities, the brightness of hospitals and malls, marts, highways, metro,airport as well as the accessibility of traffic to the door of the house are now attracting the villagers directly towards cities, metropolitan. Along with this, the increasing level of pollution in the cities, the land shrinking year after year, the mountains turning into a pile of garbage in the absence of efficient management does not help in making the city's air habitable. Of course, the situation in the villages is not so bad yet, but due to the exodus, the picture is getting blurred. Due to lack of basic facilities, the village turned to the city. And the city left little to be visited. In the korona period, these cities were given shelter to the townspeople by the villages. Even though villages cannot compete with the city in today's context, in times of crisis and disaster, the village is seen standing. And then all had collapsed.

At present, the city is reaching the villages, but by the time it reached, it took so long that the villagers have gone to the city. Those who remained in the villages only, they also started their market life in the villages itself. Now you will get pure air in the village, water will hardly be available. All the food items have started coming from the market. Milk, curd, ghee, butter come by motor vehicle. Only the villagers bring the bag. Some schemes have also discounted. If things have been giving at free of cost then why would someone shake hands and feet? The uncontrollable wild animals made villagers to leave. In the villages of the hilly districts of Uttarakhand, people can go without worshiping. Everyone suffers the pain of leaving their soil. The village, the field, the barn, the hill, left for the sake of livelihood, are not forgotten.

Stayed in mind for a while. The villages are not the cities to eat, but the cities have those facilities which did not reach even till the golden jubilee year of independence.

This is the reason why people will be drawn towards that which is more attractive.

Governments should think from the ground level that such a system should be made so that basic things can be made available to the villages.

And brighten the smell of the soil, pure food items, fruits and flowers and herbs,shurbs etc. of the villages, so that even the people of the city were drawn to the village. It will also be a balance of development and also economically beneficial.

Let's go somewhere far away from the pollution of this city, only the village will save us

With the noise of smoke, suffocating noise. On the occasion of 23rd birthday of the state uttarakhand, one must go villages with head and tails of the development to save the cities from over burden of the population and miscellaneous. We are comparatively rich With natural resources like a wide range of snow caped series of mountains and a panoramic view of natural beauty . So stopping migration and providing job opportunities are two major issues to the states which still need address gently and honestly.