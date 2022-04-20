The Vellore explosive incident

Not a meteoritic strike, then what?





Meteors are shooting stars that we often see in the night sky. These are small masses of stone (called chondrites), metal (siderites; iron with some nickel), or metal-silicates (siderolites), moving around in space. Due to attraction of the Earth, they fall towards it. The speed of the fall increases, reaching 20-40 km/sec (72000 – 144000 km/hour). The passage through the Earth's atmosphere heats them up. Most perish in the upper atmosphere at heights of about 90-100 km and are seen in the sky as a streak of light headed in a particular direction but lasting barely a few seconds. Their typical masses could be a tenth of a milligramme to 100 gm. The sand grain to pea sized ones produce the brightest of the meteors. Those brighter than the planet Venus are called fireballs whereas those brighter than the Full Moon are bolides. Some survive the journey and fall on the ground. These objects, called meteorites, may weigh as much as several kilogrammes or even more. The stony meteorites, the carbonaceous chondrites, are found in smaller percentage. These have primordial water in them apart from silicates, oxides and sulfides and in them several amino acids, the building blocks of life on Earth, have been found.





There are numerous records of meteoritic falls all over the globe dating several centuries back and the samples kept in museums and other institutions, apart from those in private collections. As the meteorites have a composition similar to that of the Solar System, they are extremely useful in throwing light on its history. India too has been witness to numerous meteoric falls. In most cases, the observers are unfamiliar with their nature as to appreciate the need to immediately secure it and report the event. In the event of a meteoritic strike, the area should be cordoned off as far as possible. The Geological Survey of India, the competent authority in such a case, follows standard operating procedures. Foremost, it secures the site to explore it in a very careful manner, collecting samples in aluminium foils to minimize contamination, even from microbes. There follows a series of intensive lab tests. An object from space that causes a crater would go down deep; that would be the biggest piece and can confirm that the event was a meteoric fall. As for the probable casualties, the Earth's surface is 70% water so that there is lesser chance of one falling over human habitations. Any such object striking a human is the rarest of the rare events. However, even a pebble can be deadly; a meteorite, say, 10 gm in mass, travelling at 72000 km/hr; it is 10000 times more energetic than a killer bullet, also let us say 10 gm in weight and fired at a speed of 720 km/hr (the speed of a high flying aircraft).





That brings us to the mysterious explosive incident in the premises of the Bharathidasan Engineering College near Vellore, as per records at 13:02 hr, 06 Feb, 2016 last. It resulted in the tragic loss of a human life and injuries to some. There was thunderous noise of an explosion in air shattering glass windows of nearby buildings and vehicles and causing a crater in the ground, estimated 2 ft wide and 4/5 ft deep, as also a tiny, stony object recovered some distance away from the crater. The latter is bluish-black in colour and was claimed to be attracted to magnet. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics has received the 10 gm stony object recovered from the site to study and analyze it. The Tamil Nadu Government after initial investigation ruled out the possibility of the explosion caused by man-made objects and stated it to have been due to a meteorite from space. Leading astronomers and space agencies do not support the meteorite hypothesis but also do not rule it out. A blog reporting worldwide meteorite news described the situation thus:





'Event took place at 1302 Local Time 06FEB2016 according to timestamp on security video. Local news, NEWS X, broke the original story at 1504 Local time. Photos shown of "meteorite" are not a meteorite. It was mentioned in other reports that "gelatin", dynamite, may have been stored/buried in the garden spot where the "crater" was located and that gardeners had been burning trash at the time of the event. Police claim that their dog detected no explosives and the police later recover a "meteorite" that according to photos released is NOT a meteorite'.





Most importantly, one cannot ignore the fact that the post-incident situation at Vellore has been mishandled and the location thoroughly compromised. Note that there have come reports of similar incidents from other stations such as Australia, Copenhagen and Brazil around the same period, namely, through 6-8 February. Those from Australia dated 6 Feb are the most crucial. These might relate to the Vellore incident, if we factor in the time difference. On 6 Feb, a report in the same blog reads thus '06FEB2016 Lena long Wiluna Australia Just after sun down Na North to south Na Na Na This meteor was observed by ……fella people travelling back home to Wiluna. lLena long and the other people travelling in separate cars , pulled up and said that the ground shook and heard the bang. these people rang to tell me and told me this early this morning. Regards from they will give more the more information when I can contact them again, as phone reception is bad, Regards from Jack Shiner'. Another report in the blog reads '06FEB2016 Peter Gillan ONSLOW, Western Australia 2000/ Australian Western Standard Time, PM 2 sec E-W Green Fireball very large Very bright, more than the moon just a flaming tail About 30 degrees altitude'. There is already a feeling among meteor experts of a new mysterious meteor shower these incidents are pointing to. So, could the Vellore incident be the fragment of the same original rock from space that broke high up in the atmosphere and the splinters followed slightly diverging trajectories and landed at geographically far off places since that can happen?