The Uttarakhand State Chapter Of Telemedicine Launched By TSI

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand State Chapter was inaugurated by the Telemedicine Society of India during the program organized at AIIMS Rishikesh. President of Telemedicine Society of India ( TSI )and Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh said that other medical and nursing colleges in the country will be also connected with this technology-based medical facility soon.

Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh Director of AIIMS and Dr. Murthy Remilla, Secretary ( TSI ) jointly launched the Uttarakhand State Chapter of the Telemedicine Society of India ( TSI ) Addressing the program, the speakers described the telemedicine facility as a special benefit for hilly states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh with odd geographical conditions. During this Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh said that other medical and nursing colleges in the country will also be connected with this facility soon. she said that plans are being prepared at various levels to widely spread this technology-based facility for health care and better education. Dr. Meenu Singh said that at present Base Hospital Kotdwar and Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy at Mussoorie are connected with the telemedicine facility of AIIMS Rishikesh.

Secretary of (TSI ) Dr. Murthy Remilla described the technology-based telemedicine facility as beneficial for strengthening health facilities across the country. He explained how the operation of telemedicine facilities can be expanded with the help of satellites being launched into space and the information technology of satellites. Dr. Remilla said that with the help of a telemedicine facility, we are trying to strengthen health facilities from village to village. Vice President of TSI Professor Shalini Rajaram, Dean Academic Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Secretary of ( TSI ) )Uttarakhand State Chapter and HOD of Urology Department AIIMS Dr. Ankur Mittal and Dr. Rajan Arora also addressed the Program. Representatives of various institutions across the country also participated in the program online. Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Anshuman Darbari, principal Collage of Nursing Dr. Smriti Arora, additional Pro. Physiology Dr. Poorvi Kulshrestha, Dr. Arup Kumar Mandal, Dr. Yogesh bahurupi, PPS Vineet Kumar, and many others were present in the program.