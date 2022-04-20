The Use Of Earthen Vessels May Cure Complicated Diseases: Dharamveer Prajapati

Bijnor: The use of earthen vessels may cure the complicated diseases of people in a natural way, said Mr Dharamveer Prajapati, the Chairman of Mati Art Board, U.P. He was addressing the meeting of the dist officers and the workers associated with clay art, in the meeting hall of the Collecterate dist Bijnor on Monday. He further said that the Uttar Pradesh Government is being encouraged to set up the Mati Art Industry so that people may use earthen pottery and stay healthy. He said that the soil contains many nutritious and healthful substances including calcium, magnesium, iron, which have a very good effect on the body. He said that cooking in a pressure cooker not only destroys the nutrients but also contains the chemicals which are harmful to the body. On the contrary, the food in earthen pot is very nutritious, delicious and healthy. He directed the Dist Magistrate and his companions to take strict measures to promate the clay art in the district sothat the potters and the workers associated with clay art can do their best. He directed all the Tehsildars to calculate the families related to clay art and send the report to the state government within a week. He advised the DM Mr Ramakant Pandey to form a dist committee to promote the soil industry. A permanent stall of earthen pots should be set up at dist headquarter so that people may purchase the things made of clay. The persons associated with this art will be trained by the government in Lucknow. He advised the officers to use earthen pots for tea and sharbat in dist level meetings.It is necessary to award the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojna and PM Awas Yojna to the families of the workers associated with this art. In the meeting DM Mr Ramakant Pandey, ADM Mr Vinod Kumar Gaur, CDO K P Singh, CMO Dr Vijay Kumar Yadav, Dist Soil Industry officer Mr Ajay Aggarwal and the elite persons of Prajapati Society were present.