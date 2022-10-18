    Menu
    The UP government would increase employee deductions to 38% as of July 1, 2022

    The Hawk
    October18/ 2022

    Lucknow (The Hawk): The Uttar Pradesh government approved an increase in the dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and retirees from 34% to 38% starting on July 1. This was done in advance of Diwali.

    The Chief Minister's office announced in a tweet on Monday at midnight that Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had decided to raise the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the current 34% to 38% starting on July 1, 2022, "keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners."

