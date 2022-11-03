The third-highest tropical cyclone warning is issued by Macao. Nalgae

Macao (The Hawk): The tropical cyclone Nalgae is under the third-highest storm warning from the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, which also issued a blue storm surge warning.

According to the bureau, the storm is anticipated to pass extremely close to Macao on Thursday and deliver rain, according to the Xinhua news agency.

It recommended locals to prevent waterlogging by taking precautionary action.

All marine transport, according to the Macao Marine and Water Bureau, has been suspended.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, nucleic acid testing facilities have shut down around the city.

Due to safety concerns, three bridges connecting the Macao Peninsula and Taipa-Coloane as well as the Lotus Bridge between Taipa-Coloane and Zhuhai's Hengqin Island have been closed.

Kindergarten and primary school classes have been cancelled in Macao.

