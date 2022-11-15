The Telangana chief minister welcomes students to eight new government medical schools

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Today, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, officially announced the start of classes at eight recently created state government medical colleges. He started the online programmes in Hyderabad. In the eight institutions located in the towns of Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam, about 1150 first-year MBBS students began their medical study.

The Chief Minister referred to it as a proud occasion and a wonderful chapter in the state's history because courses had begun in eight medical colleges on the same day. According to him, the state government is committed to establishing a medical college in each district. With this, the state's total number of government medical colleges rose to 17, and its total number of seats increased to 2,790.

(Inputs from Agencies)