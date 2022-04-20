The Swaminathan Who Would Be Tamil Nadu CM

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Swaminathan Who Would Be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is nationally active now…Swaminathan Gurumurthy, the Iyenger Brahmin, by all accounts in the Tamil Nadu state and the Centre is all set to be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the coming state assembly elections. Now, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, who is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch, is on the powerful board of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as non-official director on the central board of the RBI for a period of four years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said:'Accepted RBI directorship in public interest' thereby

The government appointed Chartered Accountant Swaminathan Gurumurthy, who is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch, on the board of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as non-official director on the central board of the RBI for a period of four years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

According to Gurummurthy, Story of my appointment as director RBI. This is the first directorship ever. Never accepted any private or PSU directorship. Not even audit of PSUs or Pvt cos. Wanted to be free to speak. But when pressure built up I am needed to do something in public interest I had to accept.

— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) August 8, 2018

It is now clear that he wants to play his part in infusing Swadeshi-ness in the working of the RBI so that it percolates all through the country and it starts adhering to Local Vocal and actively patronises Local-ism, Localites, Local Enterprises…

He is also the editor of century's hit politically satirical Tamil legendary magazine Thuglak, earlier edited by legendary late Cho Ramaswamy, editor, satirist, journalist, cartoonist, acerbic, critic, all time hit film actor, theatre actor, screeplay writer, joke-master, humorist, political satirist, ex-MP, pure Tamilian Brahman (he meets/complies with present Tamil Nadu demand for a Brahmin CM after the next elections in the state assembly), disciplined, fully controlled, strict martinet to the core.The Swaminathan Who Would Be Tamil Nadu CM

