The Supreme Court Invalidates Remission Granted to 11 Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case

Supreme Court Nullifies Remission for 11 Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case Linked to Gujarat Riots. Landmark ruling declares Gujarat government's remission order inappropriate, marking a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for the survivors.

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court invalidated the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in the grievous case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and the tragic murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 state riots.



The apex court, considering a PIL challenging the remission, highlighted the inappropriateness of the Gujarat government's authority to issue such an order. Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan deemed the government's actions as invalid.



Bilkis Bano, then 21 years old and five months pregnant, endured the harrowing experience of rape while fleeing the communal upheaval that followed the Godhra train-burning incident. Tragically, her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members who lost their lives in the riots.



Following the Gujarat government's decision, all 11 convicts were released on August 15, 2022. However, this recent judicial intervention has nullified the remission, marking a crucial turn in the pursuit of justice for the victims of this appalling crime.

