The Story Of Char Dham Will Be Heard By The Light And Sound ShowThe Story Of Char Dham Will Be Heard By The Light And Sound Show

Dehradun(PNN): The devotees who come to the Char Dham Yatra which in going to start from the last week of this month will get a chance to be impressed with the new perception of religion and spirituality. The State Government will provide the devotees with the knowledge of Mahatmya of the four Dhams and their knowledge about the culture, history and natural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

For this, besides the four Dhams, the devotees will be able to know Uttarakhand through the Light and Sound show in Rishikesh. On the instructions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Culture Department has started its preparation.

Pilgrims and tourists coming to Uttarakhand region will not need to ask anybody else to come here to know about their grandfathers in four dhamas. From this year, devotees will be told the story of these pilgrim sites through an LED screen or projector. The Department of Culture is preparing the story of Mahatmya of Charhdham this time so that the visitors can be given detailed information about them.

Every year lakhs of passengers come to Charadham Darshan in the state. Generally pilgrims are eager to know about the Mahatmya of the four Dhams, but due to lack of proper way they take half-in-depth information of these places with them. In view of this, the state government has decided to extend the glory of four Dham to tourists directly.

This year, with the opening of the hall of the four Dhams, the information about Mahamma related to the respective Dham will be provided to the devotees through the ELA Screen or the projector.

Director of Culture Bina Bhatt said that its preparation has started on the instructions of the government. He said that in the second phase a big festival will also be organized in Rishikesh. It will provide information about all religious places, including Chardham, through Light and Sound Show. Preparing for the journey is complete

According to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the government has completed the preparations for the Chardham yatra which is going to start soon. This time the government has made preparations to provide complete information about the Dhamas to pilgrims coming to the four Dham themselves. For this, the Department of Culture has been directed.

In the four Dham, the devotees will be given information about the Mahatmya of every night, culture of the state, etc. through the show through digital medium. This year also the government has also tried to organize the light and sound show in four Dham and Rishikesh.