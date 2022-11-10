The shutter in the Parambikulam dam will be completely replaced by TN

Chennai (The Hawk): The Parambikkum dam in Kerala, which is maintained by the Tamil Nadu Water Works Department, will have its damaged shutter replaced within ten days.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, one of the dam's three shutters at Palakkad, Kerala, washed away on September 21.

The northeast monsoon's subsequent strong rains in the dam's catchment areas have caused a delay in finishing the shuttering project.

A Tamil Nadu-based contracting company has already been given the contract for replacing the shutter at a cost of Rs 7.05 crore by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department.

After the shutter was destroyed, 16000 cubic seconds of water were released into the Athirapally River, raising the river's water level. The shutter replacement date had been set by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department on October 20. The replacement of the dam's shutter, however, was delayed due to the catchment area's constant rain.

After the shutter washed away, S. Duraimurugan, the minister of water resources for Tamil Nadu, and Senthil Balaji, the minister of electricity, inspected the Parambikkulam dam site.

(Inputs from Agencies)