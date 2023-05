Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Sengol: Today (28 May), Most Apt Symbol Of Change Of Power In To The Hands A True Indian / Bharatiya Fully Personified: Narendra Modi, By India, Of India, For India...Indian To The Minutest Core Fully Personified / Justified To The Core, Say What They Want To --- Kuch To Logg Kahenge, Loggon Ka Kaam Hai Kahana, Choro Yeh Sab Bekar Ki Baaton Ko, Parey Karo In Logon Ko, Desh Ko Aagey Barao Tej Raftar Se, Bahut Kuch Abhi Karna Hai...The Sengol, "You Truly Today Since 1947 Are Reality-Symbol Of Change Of Power To True Sarvangin Bharatiya 24x7. Hereon, The Sengol Is The Symbol Of True Bharatiyata In Every Aspect Of Bharatiya Prashasan Orderly Managed / Supervised / Organised / Offered By You & Only You Mananixa ModiJi. This Sengol Being "Real" Is Living Epitome Of India That Is Bharat That Is C/O "Only You". Millennium's Passed But The Sengol Remains ForEver.