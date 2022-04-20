The Second Edition Of Roorkee Water Conclave 2022 Commences Today At IIT Roorkee

The second edition of the Roorkee Water Conclave (RWC), jointly organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee (NIH Roorkee) commenced today at LHC Auditorium, IIT Roorkee. This three day international event will conclude on 4th March, 2022 and would broadly focus on understanding water security and its multiple facets underpin sustainable water resource management and a key component of social development. ““In response to the growing risks the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) the conclave aims to promote the need for sustainable management of water and sanitation for all in order to maintain safe access to water, addresses water scarcity, sanitation, and risks to sustainable use of water.Chief Guest, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Govt. of India, said, “I feel privileged and happy to participate in the inaugural session of the second edition of Roorkee Water Conclave and I wish it a grand success. I would like to highlight that the Ministry of Jal Shakti in India has undertaken many programs for water management, including Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Gange Programme and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to accomplish the objectives of making safe drinking water available, effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of water sources and improving water use efficiency. To this effect, the conclave also aims at discussing detailed and accurate information that can enrich understanding of the causes and determinants of water that is needed to guide decision making around potential adaptation and mitigation solutions as well as promoting the enactment of UN SDGs globally."““Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, Ministry of Jal Shakti, said, "With water security emerging as a primary tenet in sustainability debate across the globe, hence, keeping in view, Roorkee Water Conclave, 2022 is set to address water scarcity, sanitation, and sustainable use of water. Moreover, with introduction of the Integrated Ganga Conservation Mission as an umbrella programme, the conclave would serve as a catalyst to maintain required ecological flows in the river Ganga with the aim of ensuring water quality and environmentally sustainable development.”Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Director, NIH Roorkee, said, ”The conclave is to instill the importance of sustainable water resource management and contribute to social development, Assimilating the learnings from different disciplines the events highlights the development of potential adaptation mitigation solutions, detailed and accurate information about the causes and determinants of water security in the environment, natural environment, energy, economy, and public health. I would like to congratulate IIT Roorkee, partner institute, and all stakeholders in successfully executing the second edition of Roorkee Water Conclave 2022.Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said, “Water security is the foundation of Sustainable Development. Scientific research and it’s recognition in policy initiatives holds the key for achieving water security. The second edition of Roorkee Water Conclave provides the right platform for taking Science to the heart of government policies at the state and national levels.."The inaugural function of the RWC-2022 was graced by the august presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Jalshakti, Govt. of India Dr. R.K. Gupta, Chairman, Central Water Commission, Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General (DG), Nation Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). An exhibition by Nation Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) showing the details of River Ganga and efforts for its rejuvenation, reimagination was also inagurated by the DG, NMCG. The exhibition shall be there till March 07, where students from nearby schools/colleges have been invited to visit.