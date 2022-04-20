THE RARE JUPITER-SATURN CONJUNCTION: GIVE STREET ASTRONOMY A CHANCE

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Jupiter and Saturn, the two biggest planets in the Solar System are getting close day by day in the evening skies. These will be so close on the 21st December 2020 next that it would be difficult to see them apart. How does one see such a much-in-the-news event only days away?

By mid-19th Century, astronomy had grown in popularity all over Europe. Ever heard of patterers of astronomy? Chamber's dictionary defines a patterer as 'one who sells articles on the street by speechifying'. This includes the exhibitors who attracted people to the wonders of the telescope and the microscope. While professional astronomers were working to make bigger and bigger telescopes, availability of portable refracting telescopes gave birth to a novel profession too. The Figure here is from a book published in Europe in 1847, reproduced from an article by J.S. Reid (2009) https://homepages.abdn.ac.uk/npmuseum/article/400years2.pdf. It sums up in its thousand words the human urge to know more about the things out of this world.

Meeting a Telescope Exhibitor from those days, one cannot help it but admire him for the knowledge of the optical device and astronomy whatsoever, but more for the depth of his understanding of human curiosity about the heavens. One Mr Tregent from London had this to say:

"When I'm busy, I do a lecture like this. We'll suppose I'm exhibiting Saturn. Perhaps we had better begin with Jupiter, for the orbit of Saturn's satellites is so extensive that you can never see them all without shifting the glass: indeed, it's only in very fine climates, such as Cincinnati, where the eight may be observed, and indeed up to a late period it was believed there were only seven."

That was in 1856 and Tregent was up-to-date on Saturn's moons.

Now that, in a grand conjunction, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will soon draw to their closest in 397 years this Solstice, one wishes there could be some 'Street Astronomy', or, 'Anywhere Astronomy', in action around here too. And why not, if you have a small telescope or binoculars, or a digital camera with a zoom 400 to 500 mm, and are ready to offer a peep-in to those interested! It is your discretion that you go public or invite your own circle of nears and dears. Besides, you do not have to 'speechify'. Don't forget, your audience might be more aware than you, vide the picture here of a Solar System Chart in a small Pre-School in Bengaluru I came across a few months ago.

This time around the planets will be seen too close for comfort, a mere 6 arcminutes which is about 1/5th the Moon's angular size. The best view is soon after the sunset, towards the west, and your window is about an hour's time. However, there will be a brightness challenge too as Jupiter these days is visually 10 times brighter than Saturn. In reality the planets are far away from each other, Jupiter 886.2 million km and Saturn 1619.4 million km from us on the day. If you miss the event, then wait till 15 March 2080 when the two shall come about this close once again. Jupiter and Saturn were as close as 5 arcminutes (1/6th the Moon's size) on 16 July 1623 last.

For comparison, Mizar and Alcor in the constellation of Ursa Major (Saptarshi) are 11.8 arcminutes apart and often used as a test for eyesight.

PLEASE ENSURE THE USE OF FACE-MASKS AND SANITIZERS AND MAINTENANCE OF APPROPRIATE PHYSICAL DISTANCE BY ALL WHEN OBSERVING.