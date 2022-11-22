The Prime Minister will give 71, 000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand out approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly hired personnel.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also speak to these new hires through video conference.

"The Rozgar Mela is a step in the direction of the Prime Minister's promise to give the creation of jobs the greatest priority. The Rozgar Mela is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for increased job creation and give young people worthwhile possibilities for empowerment and direct engagement in national development "official added

75,000 newly appointed individuals under Rozgar Mela received their appointment letters in October.

"At 45 locations across the nation, the new appointees will get real copies of their appointment letters (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh). Posts for teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiologists, and other technical and paramedical positions are now being filled in addition to the categories of positions already filled. The Ministry of Home Affairs is filling a sizable number of positions in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), "the authorities said.

The "Karmayogi Prarambh" module will also be introduced by the prime minister. For all newly appointed personnel in different government ministries, the module serves as an online orientation course.

It will contain information on workplace ethics and integrity, human resource regulations, and a code of conduct for government employees, as well as additional benefits and compensation that will make it easier for them to adapt to the new duties and policies. Additionally, they will have the chance to explore additional courses on the platform to advance their knowledge, competencies, and skills.

