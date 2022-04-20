The past is past, says Dalai Lama on New Year greetings

Dharamsala: The past is past from today, the globetrotting elderly Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama, who is revered as a 'living god', said in his New Year greetings on Friday.

In a video message, he said, "You should think, the past is past, from today."

"In this New Year, I may be physically the same, I may have the same name, but I will live my life in a more compassionate way, a more meaningful way.

"This is what I want to express as my New Year greeting to you. In the meantime, because it's New Year, you may hold a party and have a drink and for a short while you may feel happy. But if you drink too much and you start a fight, so then the happy New Year will be spoiled," the 85-year-old spiritual leader said laughingly.

"So it would be better to celebrate a Happy New Year in a very peaceful, gentle way. And then like that not only at New Year, but throughout the whole year," said the monk known for wearing trademark red robes, while wishing the Tibetans too, living inside or outside Tibet.



"I believe that no matter what the physical conditions are, mentally you will feel happy to receive greetings from the Dalai Lama," the Nobel Peace Laureate said.

"However, the important thing is to think, to check, if over the past year, you have used your time properly. That means check whether you have helped others, served others, and have at least not harmed others," the Dalai Lama said.

He added by saying, "That is how to lead a meaningful life."



The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.

The Tibetan exile administration is based in Dharamsala.

