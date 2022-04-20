The official Pokemon YouTube channel for kids is now available in English in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Pokemon Company (President and CEO: Tsunekazu Ishihara) has launched "Pokemon Kids TV" in India and other Asian countries, an English sister channel of the official Japanese Pokemon Youtube channel for kids. Pokemon Kids TV makes available videos ranging from Pokemon songs and nursery rhymes to educational contents. It features mainly English content, with a global viewership in mind.

For Kids of All Ages and Cultures

Pokemon Kids TV features English and non-verbal videos for children and parents of all cultures to enjoy. Future plans for the channel include adding videos tailored to specific countries and regions.

Current Offerings

* Nursery Rhymes

In addition to famous nursery rhymes such as "London Bridge is Falling Down" and "Old MacDonald Had a Farm," the channel also features "Winter Wonderland," which adds a Pokemon touch to the holiday season.

* Education & Entertainment

The channel has a wide range of content that attracts children's interests, from a quiz series that stimulates thinking to a fun rhythm series.

* Dance

Kids can enjoy dancing to the song "If You're Happy and You Know It," a widely recognized song both overseas and in Japan, along with Pikachu!

Commenting on the launch, Takato Utsunomiya, The Pokemon Company, Representative Director and COO said, "Since 2019, Pokemon Kids TV (Japan) has hosted a Japan-focused YouTube channel that delivers videos featuring nursery rhymes, children's songs, and educational content including English learning. The channel has become a place where many children "meet" Pokemon for the first time, and a source of safe entertainment that parents feel at ease showing to their children. As the demand for video content has grown in recent years, the channel has also expanded and now people around the world outside of Japan will be able to enjoy it too."

"As part of this expansion, we are launching "Pokemon Kids TV," a new YouTube channel with mostly English language content, in hopes that even more children will join the fun. We are also planning to expand this concept in the future to other Asian countries and even create region-specific content in other languages. We would be truly delighted if more and more children can enjoy their time spent at home together with Pokemon."

