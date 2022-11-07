The official African premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' takes place

Los Angeles (The Hawk): The official African premiere of the upcoming Marvel Studios film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by director Ryan Coogler took place.

In Lagos, Nigeria, at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki, it had its world debut.

Along with local artists who appear in the movie, dignitaries, and special guests, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia walked the black carpet with director Ryan Coogler.

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (featuring Florence Kasumba) fight to defend their country from interfering foreign forces in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The heroes must work together with the aid of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to pave a new course for the kingdom of Wakanda as the Wakandans attempt to embrace their next chapter. In addition to Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia, the movie stars Michaela Coel as Namor, the ruler of a clandestine undersea nation.

On November 11, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English.

